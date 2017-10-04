FIRST ALERT: Hurricane warnings for Gulf Coast, heavy rain stays west

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Nate continues to become better organized with winds now at 60 mph and northwest at 21 mph.

The official forecast track from the NHC continues to take Nate to the north and into the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday. During the day Saturday, Nate will likely reach hurricane strength. Nate is forecast to come ashore as a category one hurricane between New Orleans, LA and Mobile, AL. Hurricane warnings are in effect for that area for the likelihood of winds to 80 mph, a 4 to 6 foot storm surge and flooding rain.

The latest round of forecast models and the updated forecast tracks keep the weakening remnants of Nate well west of our region as they pass through Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee and the western Carolinas. Those areas would be the focus of heavy rain and gusty winds. Rain totals from western North and South Carolina through the mountains of Tennessee and north Georgia could reach 3 to 6 inches with as much as 10 inches in some isolated areas. Based on the current forecast track, minimal impacts are expected here, but we will see a dramatic increase in humidity and the risk of some passing showers at times through the middle of next week.

