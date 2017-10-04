FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Nate makes US Landfall at mouth of Mississippi River

Myrtle Beach Police Officers responded to a shots fired call around 7:00 pm Saturday night at the Sea Banks Motel on S. Ocean Blvd. Officers were not able to locate anyone with gunshot wounds, however, after investigating, they discovered two people were involved in a physical altercation. At some point during the altercation, one person pulled out a gun and began shooting as the other person ran away.More >>
Hurricane Nate continues to become better organized with winds now at 90 mph and northwest at 25 mph.More >>
Horry County Rescue crews are on scene of a motorcycle accident near Highway 90, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue. A male patient has been transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. The accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 90 and Carolina Bays Parkway. @hcfirerescue working a motorcycle crash at HWY 90 / CAROLINA BAYS PKY. Male patient transported by HCFR Medic w/life-threatening injuries — Horry...More >>
One person has died after a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning, according to Horry County Coroner Darris Fowler. According to LcPl. Matt Southern with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 12:20 am at the intersection of U.S. 17 and 31st Avenue south in Atlantic Beach. A 2007 mini-van was attempting to make a left turn off of U.S. 17 onto 31st Avenue S, when it drove into the path of a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is seeking information on the identity of the woman in these pictures. She is a suspect in a larceny case that occurred on Cypress Drive on September 29. If you have information on the identity of this woman, please call HCPD at 843.915.8477.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.More >>
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won’t let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.More >>
Hurricane Nate is located about 345 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.More >>
Hurricane Nate made landfall around 7 p.m. Saturday near the mouth of the Mississippi River as a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph.More >>
