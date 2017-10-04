FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Nate makes US Landfall at mouth of Missis - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Nate makes US Landfall at mouth of Mississippi River

By WMBF First Alert Weather Team
8PM Nate Landfall Update
Latest Nate Track
Nate Rain Totals Through Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Nate is now a hurricane with winds at 85 mph and north at 20 mph. As of Saturday night, the storm is less than 100 miles from the coast of Mississippi, but has technically made landfall along the mouth of the Mississippi River in Louisiana.   

The current track highlights a landfall tonight, in a narrow area near Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi to Mobile, Alabama. It will likely make landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane with winds over 75 MPH. It does not appear to intensify any more, and will rapidly weaken once it reaches Mississippi.  

The latest round of forecast models and the updated forecast tracks keep the weakening remnants of Nate well west of our region as they pass through Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee and the western Carolinas.   Those areas would be the focus of heavy rain and gusty winds.  Rain totals from western North and South Carolina through the mountains of Tennessee and north Georgia could reach 3 to 6 inches with as much as 10 inches in some isolated areas.

Based on the current forecast track, minimal impacts are expected here, but we will see a dramatic increase in humidity and the risk of some passing showers at times through the middle of next week.

Stay up to date with the latest on Nate by downloading the WMBF First Alert Weather App. There you will find video updates from our team as well as have the tropical tracker feature to stay ahead of the storm.     

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Police investigating after shots fired call at the Sea Banks Motel

    Police investigating after shots fired call at the Sea Banks Motel

    Saturday, October 7 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-10-08 01:57:20 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media

    Myrtle Beach Police Officers responded to a shots fired call around 7:00 pm Saturday night at the Sea Banks Motel on S. Ocean Blvd. Officers were not able to locate anyone with gunshot wounds, however, after investigating, they discovered two people were involved in a physical altercation. At some point during the altercation, one person pulled out a gun and began shooting as the other person ran away. 

    Myrtle Beach Police Officers responded to a shots fired call around 7:00 pm Saturday night at the Sea Banks Motel on S. Ocean Blvd. Officers were not able to locate anyone with gunshot wounds, however, after investigating, they discovered two people were involved in a physical altercation. At some point during the altercation, one person pulled out a gun and began shooting as the other person ran away. 

