FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Nate is now less than 200 miles from the Mississippi Coast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Nate is now a hurricane with winds at 90 mph and northwest at 25 mph. As of 4pm Saturday, the storm is less than 200 miles from the coast of Mississippi.

The current track highlights a landfall tonight, in a narrow area near Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi to Mobile, Alabama. It will likely make landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane with winds over 90 MPH, and could intensify briefly to a Category 2 before landfall.

The latest round of forecast models and the updated forecast tracks keep the weakening remnants of Nate well west of our region as they pass through Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee and the western Carolinas. Those areas would be the focus of heavy rain and gusty winds. Rain totals from western North and South Carolina through the mountains of Tennessee and north Georgia could reach 3 to 6 inches with as much as 10 inches in some isolated areas.

Based on the current forecast track, minimal impacts are expected here, but we will see a dramatic increase in humidity and the risk of some passing showers at times through the middle of next week.

Stay up to date with the latest on Nate by downloading the WMBF First Alert Weather App. There you will find video updates from our team as well as have the tropical tracker feature to stay ahead of the storm.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.