FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Nate is now less than 200 miles from the Mississippi Coast

Saturday, October 7, 2017 would have been Brittanee Drexel’s 26th birthday. Family and friends gathered at her memorial site in Market Common to celebrate her life. Drexel, who was 17 when she traveled from her home in Rochester, New York, disappeared in 2009 during a spring break trip to Myrtle Beach.More >>
Hurricane Nate continues to become better organized with winds now at 90 mph and northwest at 25 mph.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is looking to identify a man who reportedly stole a car – twice. According to a post on their Facebook page, HCPD believes the man pictured stole the car in the picture two different times from a residence on Carolina Drive in Conway. If you have any information, please call HCPDMore >>
If you’re looking for family-friendly Halloween events to attend this October, look no further. ...More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
The beach in Harrison County is now closed, and all areas of the beach south of the seawall are under a mandatory evacuation as Hurricane Nate moves closer to South Mississippi.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
As Hurricane Nate picks up its pace, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a press conference to notify the public of the new timeline.More >>
A Pine Belt soldier currently serving in Afghanistan paid tribute to a fallen solider in his unit.More >>
