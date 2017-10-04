Lamar woman charged with murder after allegedly striking husband with blunt object

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LAMAR, SC (WMBF) – A Lamar woman has been charged with murder after allegedly striking her husband’s head with a blunt object on August 31, according to a press release by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Veronica Carol Davis-Logan, 34, was arrested for the crime on October 3. The victim was hospitalized until his death on September 14. The case was investigated by the Special Victims Unit, the press release states.

Davis-Logan is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting arraignment.

