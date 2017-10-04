Lamar woman charged with murder after allegedly striking husband - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Lamar woman charged with murder after allegedly striking husband with blunt object

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
Veronica Carol Davis-Logan (Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center Veronica Carol Davis-Logan (Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center

LAMAR, SC (WMBF) – A Lamar woman has been charged with murder after allegedly striking her husband’s head with a blunt object on August 31, according to a press release by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Veronica Carol Davis-Logan, 34, was arrested for the crime on October 3. The victim was hospitalized until his death on September 14. The case was investigated by the Special Victims Unit, the press release states.

Davis-Logan is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting arraignment.  

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 16 forms, forecast to become Hurricane Nate

    FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 16 forms, forecast to become Hurricane Nate

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 12:01 PM EDT2017-10-04 16:01:32 GMT
    Tropical Depression 16Tropical Depression 16

    Tropical Depression 16 has formed in the southern Caribbean and is forecast to become Hurricane Nate by this weekend.  The area of disturbed weather in the southern Caribbean has developed enough circulation and winds of 35 mph, for the National Hurricane Center to classify the system as Tropical Depression 16.

    More >>

    Tropical Depression 16 has formed in the southern Caribbean and is forecast to become Hurricane Nate by this weekend.  The area of disturbed weather in the southern Caribbean has developed enough circulation and winds of 35 mph, for the National Hurricane Center to classify the system as Tropical Depression 16.

    More >>

  • Grand Strand Medical Center expanding pediatric services

    Grand Strand Medical Center expanding pediatric services

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 10:39 AM EDT2017-10-04 14:39:04 GMT
    Source:grandstrandmed.comSource:grandstrandmed.com

    Grand Strand Medical Center is expanding its services with the addition of an emergency room dedicated to pediatric patients, according to a press release from Grand Strand Health. Children in need of emergency services will be comforted by the hospital’s ocean themed Whale Bay, another name for the Children’s Care Emergency Room, which stands for “We Have A Little Emergency.” 

    More >>

    Grand Strand Medical Center is expanding its services with the addition of an emergency room dedicated to pediatric patients, according to a press release from Grand Strand Health. Children in need of emergency services will be comforted by the hospital’s ocean themed Whale Bay, another name for the Children’s Care Emergency Room, which stands for “We Have A Little Emergency.” 

    More >>

  • Overturned vehicle causes congestion on Highway 9 near Highway 31

    Overturned vehicle causes congestion on Highway 9 near Highway 31

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 9:09 AM EDT2017-10-04 13:09:14 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    An overturned vehicle is causing traffic congestion on Highway 9 near Highway 31 north of North Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

    More >>

    An overturned vehicle is causing traffic congestion on Highway 9 near Highway 31 north of North Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly