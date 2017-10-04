Grand Strand Medical Center expanding pediatric services

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Grand Strand Medical Center is expanding its services with the addition of an emergency room dedicated to pediatric patients, according to a press release from Grand Strand Health.

Children in need of emergency services will be comforted by the hospital’s ocean themed Whale Bay, another name for the Children’s Care Emergency Room, which stands for “We Have A Little Emergency.”

“Expanding pediatric services is essential for a growing community that encompasses visitors year round,” Dr. Rebecca Matthews, Pediatric Emergency Medical Director for Grand Strand Health said.

“This gives families the opportunity to stay and not travel for most children services,” Matthews stated.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.