Overturned vehicle causes congestion on Highway 9 near Highway 31

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An overturned vehicle is causing traffic congestion on Highway 9 near Highway 31 north of North Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Traffic is congested Wednesday morning, but no lanes of traffic are blocked, confirmed HCFR Chief John Fowler.

