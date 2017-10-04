American Red Cross assisting Conway family whose home was destroyed by fire

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Volunteers from the American Red Cross are assisting a Conway family whose home was destroyed by fire on the evening of October 3, according to a press release.

The home was located on Shady Moss Court in Conway.

Two adults and four children are being provided financial assistance for food, clothing, essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

If you would like to make a donation to the American Red Cross click here or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

