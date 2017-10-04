American Red Cross assisting Conway family whose home was destroyed by fire

Horry County police are searching for a man who stole a battery from an ambulance in order to use it and steal a truck to use to take two generators.More >>
Volunteers from the American Red Cross are assisting a Conway family whose home was destroyed by fire on the evening of October 3, according to a press release. The home was located on Shady Moss Court in Conway. Two adults and four children are being provided financial assistance for food, clothing, essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.More >>
What currently sits as vacant land could soon welcome a new medical office to our area. Horry County Council is currently in the process of working through an ordinance to sell the land they own in ITAP to a company that could potentially set up a medical office.More >>
Many people who live in Mullins are still suffering from damage from Hurricane Matthew to their homes nearly a year later. Many of them haven’t had their homes fixed because they can’t afford it. A lot of them applied for funds from FEMA but were denied because they didn’t meet the requirements.More >>
The Florence Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two men suspected of credit card fraud, according to a press release. The incident occurred on October 2 in the Florence and Darlington area. The tag on the suspect’s vehicle is from another vehicle. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
The officer arrived and saw the actor in a ski mask walking backward out of the door with what appeared to be a weapon.More >>
The man formed a human chain to lead his family and dozens more to safety during the shooting, but was shot in the neck when he stood up to warn others to get down.More >>
A text message from the representative's number in response said the staff was responsible for his anti-abortion messages.More >>
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.More >>
The footage shows officers telling people to get down as police try to figure out where the rounds are coming from in Las Vegas.More >>
Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.More >>
