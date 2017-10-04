American Red Cross assisting Conway family whose home was destro - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

American Red Cross assisting Conway family whose home was destroyed by fire

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
Source:redcross.org Source:redcross.org

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Volunteers from the American Red Cross are assisting a Conway family whose home was destroyed by fire on the evening of October 3, according to a press release.

The home was located on Shady Moss Court in Conway.

Two adults and four children are being provided financial assistance for food, clothing, essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

If you would like to make a donation to the American Red Cross click here or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Police search for man who stole ambulance battery to steal truck to steal generators

    Police search for man who stole ambulance battery to steal truck to steal generators

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 7:58 AM EDT2017-10-04 11:58:03 GMT
    Police are looking to identify this suspect wanted in connection with a theft in the Conway area. (Source: Horry County Police Department)Police are looking to identify this suspect wanted in connection with a theft in the Conway area. (Source: Horry County Police Department)

    Horry County police are searching for a man who stole a battery from an ambulance in order to use it and steal a truck to use to take two generators.

    More >>

    Horry County police are searching for a man who stole a battery from an ambulance in order to use it and steal a truck to use to take two generators.

    More >>

  • American Red Cross assisting Conway family whose home was destroyed by fire

    American Red Cross assisting Conway family whose home was destroyed by fire

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 7:52 AM EDT2017-10-04 11:52:17 GMT
    Source:redcross.orgSource:redcross.org

    Volunteers from the American Red Cross are assisting a Conway family whose home was destroyed by fire on the evening of October 3, according to a press release. The home was located on Shady Moss Court in Conway. Two adults and four children are being provided financial assistance for food, clothing, essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

    More >>

    Volunteers from the American Red Cross are assisting a Conway family whose home was destroyed by fire on the evening of October 3, according to a press release. The home was located on Shady Moss Court in Conway. Two adults and four children are being provided financial assistance for food, clothing, essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

    More >>

  • New medical office could soon fill empty land in ITAP

    New medical office could soon fill empty land in ITAP

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 7:48 AM EDT2017-10-04 11:48:26 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    What currently sits as vacant land could soon welcome a new medical office to our area. Horry County Council is currently in the process of working through an ordinance to sell the land they own in ITAP to a company that could potentially set up a medical office.

    More >>

    What currently sits as vacant land could soon welcome a new medical office to our area. Horry County Council is currently in the process of working through an ordinance to sell the land they own in ITAP to a company that could potentially set up a medical office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly