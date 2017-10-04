Two men suspected of credit card fraud wanted by Florence Police Department

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two men suspected of credit card fraud, according to a press release. The incident occurred on October 2 in the Florence and Darlington area.

The tag on the suspect’s vehicle is from another vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.