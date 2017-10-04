New medical office could soon fill empty land in ITAP

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – What currently sits as vacant land could soon welcome a new medical office to our area.

Horry County Council is currently in the process of working through an ordinance to sell the land they own in ITAP to a company that could potentially set up a medical office.

The proposed development would bring around 15 jobs to the area and stand at around 8,000 square feet, according to Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught.

The county is not offering any incentives with this project. It is just selling the land to the company at the market price of $175,000 per acre for a total of two acres.

"It looks like it's going to be a good thing. This is the first thing we've been able to put into the ITAP, so we're hoping it will be like a seed,” Vaught said.

As far as why ITAP has remained vacant for so long, Vaught said he is not sure, but he is hoping this office, if passed, will act as a seed for the area. He said this facility might have the potential to bring in more services tied to aviation.

Vaught said he doesn’t anticipate any opposition from council because all members want to see industrial development in the area. "We're just at the point right now of saying it's okay to negotiate a contract with these people and they're saying they want to do it,” he said.

Josh Kay, CEO of Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation, said they have been working with a small medical office facility over the past year to locate a two-acre tract within ITAP.

The FAA must still approve this project and anything that goes into the ITAP.

Vaught said he isn’t sure how long the FAA’s approval or denial process will take.

If passed, the building is described by Vaught to be like a clinic, but further details about the development or company are not available at this time.

