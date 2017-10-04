Florence Police Department seeking information on shoplifting suspects

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Two individuals are wanted for questioning by the Florence Police Department after an alleged shoplifting incident on September 30 at Walmart on 230 N. Beltline Drive, according to a press release.

The suspects allegedly stole clothing from the store.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

