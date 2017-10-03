Palmetto Disaster Recovery offering help to Hurricane Matthew vi - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Palmetto Disaster Recovery offering help to Hurricane Matthew victims in Mullins

By Patrick Lloyd, Reporter
A meeting was held last night to inform people in Mullins how they can receive help. A meeting was held last night to inform people in Mullins how they can receive help.

MULLINS, SC (WMBF) – Many people who live in Mullins are still suffering from damage from Hurricane Matthew to their homes nearly a year later. Many of them haven’t had their homes fixed because they can’t afford it.

A lot of them applied for funds from FEMA but were denied because they didn’t meet the requirements.

Tuesday night, Palmetto Disaster Recovery held a meeting at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Mullins. The organization wanted the people to know they are there to help them.

They have opened up applications for people who need help. The organization says it plans on repairing and replacing more than 800 homes in Marion and Horry Counties.

The State of South Carolina received a grant from HUD for $96,000,000 to repair and replace homes across the whole state, according to Palmetto Disaster Recovery. The organization says 80% of that money must be spent on repairing and replacing homes in Marion and Horry Counties.

Palmetto Disaster Recovery says in order to meet the requirements to receive help from them, applicants must have low to moderate income levels. Applicants also need to show their home was damaged by Hurricane Matthew.

Priority will be given to people aged 65 and older, people who have children younger than age five and disabled people.

By 2019, the organization says it’s hoping to get all homes on its list repaired and replaced.

The deadline to apply for help from Palmetto Disaster Recovery is Nov. 10.

