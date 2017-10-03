Myrtle Beach-born man stayed in 'huge' Las Vegas hotel room also used by suspected gunman

When Jeff Bridges and his wife Andrea walked into their Las Vegas hotel room, they were taken aback by how huge it was.More >>
A woman in the Carolinas is offering cash to drug or alcohol abusers, and in return, the recipients agree to stop procreating by agreeing to either permanent or long-term birth control.More >>
The Horry County Council passed the first reading of an ordinance Tuesday night that would prohibit the “reckless discharge” of firearms within heavily-populated areas of the county.More >>
The long, highly debated county gun range topic finally has a conclusion. Horry County Council agreed to approve permits for a privately-owned gun range and sporting facility in Galivants Ferry Tuesday night.More >>
Horry County police are searching for a man who stole a battery from an ambulance in order to use it and steal a truck to use to take two generators.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of Joel Logan Gilliam, 23, of Bay Minette for the crime of making a terroristic threat.More >>
The footage shows officers telling people to get down as police try to figure out where the rounds are coming from in Las Vegas.More >>
Army veteran Chris Bethel heard every shot so clearly in Las Vegas that he thought they were coming from his floor, and maybe even next door. Bethel says he tried to call 911, the hotel's front desk, and even a hotel across the street, but got no answer.More >>
