Horry County Council passes first reading of ordinance limiting where guns are fired

The Horry County Council passed the first reading of an ordinance Tuesday night that would prohibit the “reckless discharge” of firearms within heavily-populated areas of the county.More >>
The long, highly debated county gun range topic finally has a conclusion. Horry County Council agreed to approve permits for a privately-owned gun range and sporting facility in Galivants Ferry Tuesday night.More >>
Horry County police are searching for a man who stole a battery from an ambulance in order to use it and steal a truck to use to take two generators.More >>
Following the shooting that took place on Fifth Avenue North in June, Myrtle Beach police are increasing their visibility along Ocean Boulevard.More >>
The man accused of murdering two employees during a Conway bank robbery in August entered a not guilty plea Tuesday during his arraignment in the U.S. District Court in Florence.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.More >>
A teenager is dead after the car he was riding in crashed into a school bus Ashland, Mississippi.More >>
It started with the flip of a coin. An exhausted Las Vegas couple who decided to put their evening plans on the fortune of Lady Luck ended up right in the middle of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history that ended with at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.More >>
Memphis wrestling legend Lance Russell died Tuesday morning at the age of 91.More >>
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of Joel Logan Gilliam, 23, of Bay Minette for the crime of making a terroristic threat.More >>
