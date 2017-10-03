Police search for man who stole ambulance battery to steal truck to steal generators

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police are looking to identify this suspect wanted in connection with a theft in the Conway area. (Source: Horry County Police Department)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are searching for a man who stole a battery from an ambulance in order to use it and steal a truck to use to take two generators.

According to a post on the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook page, the suspect wanted to remove two generators from the Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council in the Conway area.

He realized he would need a truck to take the generators, but the one he tried to take from across the street had a dead battery, according to information from the HCPD.

At that point, the suspect reportedly went to AMS Medical Transport and took a battery from the ambulance.

Ultimately, Waccamaw EOC, Leonards, Conway Ford and AMS Medical Transport all amassed damages from the incident.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call (843) 915-8477.

