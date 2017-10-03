Police work station makes some feel safer near Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Following the shooting that took place on Fifth Avenue North in June, Myrtle Beach police are increasing their visibility along Ocean Boulevard.

Soon, officers will be working out of a work station across from the Second Avenue Pier, which is making people who live and vacation in the area feel much safer.

The work station is only a few blocks from where those shots were fired less than four months ago, and it’s expected to be operational in the coming weeks.

The facility will allow officers to spend more time along Ocean Boulevard versus driving all the way back to the police station on Oak Street, just to file things like paperwork.

“As you can see, we've had police presence all summer long and we're going to continue that by providing the officers an opportunity instead of traveling back to the PD they have the opportunity to complete their work right on site there,” said Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby.

Brenda Jackson and her husband are visiting Myrtle Beach for the first time, and said their friend advised them to be aware of certain areas along Ocean Boulevard.

Jackson has worked in law enforcement for 19 years and said it was nice to see a police work station in a visible area and across from the pier.

“If you don't feel safe, these businesses at night, you're not going to want to go out to the pier restaurant here after dark if you have to walk back to your hotel,” Jackson said.

The work station will not act as a 24/7 police station, as officers are assigned to patrol the streets in their units throughout the day. However, it will give officers a place to speak with citizens about certain issues and concerns while on duty.

The work station is expected to be a utilized facility very soon and will be used by officers in the area when needed.

