Crews respond after mail carrier catches fire in Surfside Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – No injuries were reported after a postal van caught fire Tuesday afternoon in Horry County.

According to Horry County Fire Battalion Chief John Fowler, firefighters were dispatched at 2:20 p.m. to the 400 block of Battey Drive, which is off Holmestown Road in the Surfside Beach area, after calls came in of a mail carrier on fire.

Fowler said the vehicle fire was quickly extinguished and investigators have not yet determined the cause of the blaze.

