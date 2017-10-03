Crews respond after mail carrier catches fire in Surfside Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Crews respond after mail carrier catches fire in Surfside Beach area

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Firefighters extinguished a mail carrier fire Tuesday afternoon in the Surfside Beach area. (Source: Boca Loka) Firefighters extinguished a mail carrier fire Tuesday afternoon in the Surfside Beach area. (Source: Boca Loka)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – No injuries were reported after a postal van caught fire Tuesday afternoon in Horry County.

According to Horry County Fire Battalion Chief John Fowler, firefighters were dispatched at 2:20 p.m. to the 400 block of Battey Drive, which is off Holmestown Road in the Surfside Beach area, after calls came in of a mail carrier on fire.

Fowler said the vehicle fire was quickly extinguished and investigators have not yet determined the cause of the blaze.

