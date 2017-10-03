Crews respond after mail carrier catches fire in Surfside Beach area

The man accused of murdering two employees during a Conway bank robbery in August entered a not guilty plea Tuesday during his arraignment in the U.S. District Court in Florence.More >>
Following the shooting that took place on Fifth Avenue North in June, Myrtle Beach police are increasing their visibility along Ocean Boulevard.More >>
No injuries were reported after a postal van caught fire Tuesday afternoon in Horry County.More >>
The Horry County Police Department has welcomed its newest officer to the force.More >>
On Monday, three men were arrested, and crack, cocaine, pills, an AK-47 and a revolver were seized after a months-long narcotics investigation in the Cedar Branch community in Horry County.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.More >>
In a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Sheriff Joe Lomabardo of Clark County, Nevada said that a bump stock was used to speed the discharge of ammo from shooter Stephen Paddock's weapon as he massacred victims in attendance at a country music festival in Las Vegas.More >>
Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of Joel Logan Gilliam, 23, of Bay Minette for the crime of making a terroristic threat.More >>
Summerville Police say a fugitive on the run for two years was caught after after asking an off-duty officer for directions to a food booth at a festival.More >>
Two Louisiana State Police troopers who took an expensive excursion to a conference in San Diego on taxpayers' dime have been demoted in rank following an internal affairs investigation.More >>
Search warrants obtained by WAFB indicate authorities believe LSU freshman Max Gruver and other Phi Delta Theta pledges were forced to drink alcohol during a pledge event called “Bible study” on September 13.More >>
