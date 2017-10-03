First K9 officer ever assigned to Myrtle Beach International Airport begins duty

The Horry County Police Department's new K9 officer is seen with his handler. (Source: Horry County Police Department)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department has welcomed its newest officer to the force.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the department’s new K9 officer, Bram, has begun serving at the Myrtle Beach International Airport.

Bram is a certified explosive dog and is the first K9 ever assigned to the airport, according to information from the HCPD.

The dog is from the Czech Republic.

