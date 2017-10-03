Suspect in deadly Conway bank robbery enters not guilty plea during court appearance

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The man accused of murdering two employees during a Conway bank robbery in August entered a not guilty plea Tuesday during his arraignment in the U.S. District Court in Florence.

Brandon Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina, was in the courtroom for roughly five minutes. He also waived his right to a bond and detention hearing.

Council faces two counts of murder in connection with the Aug. 21 CresCom Bank robbery, as well as one count each of entering a bank with the intent to steal, grand larceny, armed robbery, possession of weapon during a violent crime and being a felon in possession of a pistol.

Officials with the Horry County Coroner’s Office previously identified the two employees who were killed during the robbery as Donna Major, 59, of Conway, and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36, of Green Sea.

Magistrate Judge Thomas Rogers previously made it clear to Council that this case makes him eligible to face the death penalty. The purpose of the hearing was an arraignment of an indictment that was filed on September 20th 2017. The two attorneys representing Council said they have read through the indictment with Council.

Judge Rogers said if Council chose to speak, anything he said could be used against him and the only thing Council said was ‘yes sir’ when the judge asked him if he understood the indictment. Family or friends of both Major and Skeen did not attend the hearing whereas the initial appearance of Council there were several rows filled. Council was escorted INSIDE by the US Marshall in an orange jumpsuit with handcuffs around his hands and feet..

The prosecution has not yet announced if they will be seeking the death penalty against the defendant. Council remains at the Florence County Detention Center.

