Suspect in deadly Conway bank robbery enters not guilty plea during court appearance

The man accused of murdering two employees during a Conway bank robbery in August entered a not guilty plea Tuesday during his arraignment in the U.S. District Court in Florence.More >>
Following the shooting that took place on Fifth Avenue North in June, Myrtle Beach police are increasing their visibility along Ocean Boulevard.More >>
No injuries were reported after a postal van caught fire Tuesday afternoon in Horry County.More >>
The Horry County Police Department has welcomed its newest officer to the force.More >>
On Monday, three men were arrested, and crack, cocaine, pills, an AK-47 and a revolver were seized after a months-long narcotics investigation in the Cedar Branch community in Horry County.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.More >>
In a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Sheriff Joe Lomabardo of Clark County, Nevada said that a bump stock was used to speed the discharge of ammo from shooter Stephen Paddock's weapon as he massacred victims in attendance at a country music festival in Las Vegas.More >>
It started with the flip of a coin. An exhausted Las Vegas couple who decided to put their evening plans on the fortune of Lady Luck ended up right in the middle of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history that ended with at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.More >>
A bloodstained shoe served as a reminder of just how dangerous the rescue near Xavier University's campus was Monday night.More >>
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
Two Louisiana State Police troopers who took an expensive excursion to a conference in San Diego on taxpayers' dime have been demoted in rank following an internal affairs investigation.More >>
