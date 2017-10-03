Horry Co. Police seize crack, cocaine, pills, guns, arrest 3 men

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – On Monday, three men were arrested, and crack, cocaine, pills, an AK-47 and a revolver were seized after a months-long narcotics investigation in the Cedar Branch community in Horry County.

In August and September, Horry County Police Narcotic Agents conducted an investigation that involved several controlled purchases of quantities of heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine from subjects on Paddock Road in Cedar Branch, according to a news release from HCPD.

On October 2, a search warrant was executed at the home on Paddock Road, resulting in the seizure of 82.4 grams of crack cocaine, 71 grams of power cocaine, three schedule two pills, one AK-47 assault weapon, and a .357 Magnum revolver, the release states. Agents also seized $695 in U.S. currency.

The search was executed by the Horry County Police Special Operations Units along with Horry County Police Narcotics Agents, U.S. Marshals Task Force Agents, Horry County Police CSI Investigators, and Horry County Patrol Units.

Robert Earl Jackson, Alonzo Chatman and Rodney Jackson were all arrested as a result of the investigation.

Robert Earl Jackson was charged with one count distribution of cocaine 2nd offense, three counts of distribution of crack cocaine 2nd offense, two counts of distribution of heroin 2nd offense, and one count of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine 2nd offense.

Alonzo Chatman was charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine, possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Rodney Jackson was charged with trafficking cocaine 3rd offense, trafficking crack cocaine 3rd offense.

All are currently being detained at the Horry County Detention Center.

