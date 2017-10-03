Horry Co. Police seize crack, cocaine, pills, guns, arrest 3 men

On Monday, three men were arrested, and crack, cocaine, pills, an AK-47 and a revolver were seized after a months-long narcotics investigation in the Cedar Branch community in Horry County.More >>
A 54-year-old Georgetown man was arrested for assault after he slammed a woman's head into the pavement of an apartment's parking lot near Conway last month. This happened after the woman shot him as he ran towards her, according to arrest warrants.
Law enforcement are searching for the man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday in Florence County.
An Horry County businessman is thankful to be on his feet after being forced out of the Carolina Forest Flea Market when it closed down last year and became a storage facility.
A six-year-old student brought a loaded handgun to Brockington Elementary School Timmonsville Monday morning. Another student told a teacher about the gun, who immediately took it, secured it, and notified administrators, according to an email sent to parents in Florence School District 4. The student said his only intent was to show off the small-caliber revolver.
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.
Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.
A musician caught in the middle of the massacre in Las Vegas says he has had a change of heart on gun control after witnessing the brutality.
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.
