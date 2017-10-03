Georgetown man charged for slamming woman's head to the ground after being shot

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 54-year-old Georgetown man was arrested for assault after he slammed a woman’s head into the pavement of an apartment’s parking lot near Conway last month. This happened after the woman shot him as he ran towards her, according to arrest warrants.

Andrew David Lanier was charged with second-degree assault and battery for the incident that occurred on Myrtle Green Drive on September 22.

The arrest warrant states that Lanier parked in the victim’s apartment complex and waited for her to come home. Once she did, he ran towards her, yelling and causing her to fear for her life. She drew her legal firearm and pleaded that he stop running towards her. He continued to run, and out of fear for her life, she fired one shot at Lanier.

Lanier then grabbed the woman, threw her to the ground, and began slamming her head against the pavement, the warrant states.. As they wrestled for the gun, two more shots were fired, one of which struck Lanier. He was then taken to the emergency room.

Lanier was also charged with first-degree harassment, as he had been showing up at the victim’s job, home and other public places uninvited, causing the woman to fear for her safety.

