Tanger Outlets hiring for part-time, full-time positions

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Tanger Outlets are hiring for part-time positions in preparation for the holiday season at both locations in Myrtle Beach, according to a press release. The retailer is also hiring for some full-time positions.

As of Monday morning, at least 27 stores have positions available. For a full listing of available positions click here. Positions are available immediately, the press release states.

Tanger Outlets are located at two locations in Myrtle Beach: Hwy 17 Shopper Services, suite 210 10835 Kings Road and Hwy 501 Shopper Services, Suite M115 4635 Factory Stores Blvd.

For additional information click here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.