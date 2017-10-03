'Soft lockdown' lifted at Hartsville High School after the discovery of three bullets

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The discovery of three small bullets Tuesday morning in a Hartsville High School bathroom resulted in the school being placed on a “soft lockdown” by law enforcement as a precautionary measure, according to a press release by the Darlington County School District.

Police and a canine conducted a search of the building. The building was deemed safe and classes resumed approximately 20 minutes later, the press release stated.

