6-year-old student brings loaded gun to Timmonsville elementary school

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A six-year-old student brought a loaded handgun to Brockington Elementary School in Darlington County Monday morning.

Another student told a teacher about the gun, who immediately took it, secured it, and notified administrators, according to an email sent to parents in Florence School District 4. The student said his only intent was to show off the small-caliber revolver.

“Unfortunate that we had a student who found a gun, that he didn’t bring it to the staff,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Zona Jefferson.

The district is working with law enforcement and the Department of Social Services to ensure the well-being of all students, the email sent to parents states.

“Everything that we have in place worked,” Dr. Jefferson said. “Another student informed the staff about the gun, the staff secured it, made sure students were safe, notified administrators, and we notified law enforcement.”

The email states that district officials are pleased that students are comfortable enough to report these types of situations to staff.

Dr. Jefferson said it is “all about making sure the students are safe, and maintaining a climate where students feel comfortable alerting staff members.”

The incident is being handled according to district policy, the email concludes. Dr. Jefferson said the district does not comment on the status of students, but reiterated that district policy was followed.

