6-year-old student brings loaded gun to Timmonsville elementary school

Law enforcement are searching for the man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday in Florence County.More >>
Law enforcement are searching for the man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday in Florence County.More >>
A six-year-old student brought a loaded handgun to Brockington Elementary School in Timmonsville Monday morning. Another student told a teacher about the gun, who immediately took it, secured it, and notified administrators, according to an email sent to parents in Florence School District 4.More >>
A six-year-old student brought a loaded handgun to Brockington Elementary School in Timmonsville Monday morning. Another student told a teacher about the gun, who immediately took it, secured it, and notified administrators, according to an email sent to parents in Florence School District 4.More >>
Exactly one year after Hurricane Matthew slammed the Grand Strand and South Carolina coast, we're revisiting this devastating storm and the effect it had on our area. On Saturday, October 8, 2016, Hurricane Matthew tore through our coast, leaving a trail of destruction. The water receded, we rebuilt, and now, we remember.More >>
Exactly one year after Hurricane Matthew slammed the Grand Strand and South Carolina coast, we're revisiting this devastating storm and the effect it had on our area. On Saturday, October 8, 2016, Hurricane Matthew tore through our coast, leaving a trail of destruction. The water receded, we rebuilt, and now, we remember.More >>
Millions of dollars are being given to a Florence County school district to bring in new educational tools. Florence County School District Three is not only getting new resources, but a $9 million grant is allowing the district to renovate two schools, which will house the districts first Magnet Programs. J Paul Trucluck Intermediate School and Olanta Elementary School will be splitting the grant.More >>
Millions of dollars are being given to a Florence County school district to bring in new educational tools. Florence County School District Three is not only getting new resources, but a $9 million grant is allowing the district to renovate two schools, which will house the districts first Magnet Programs. J Paul Trucluck Intermediate School and Olanta Elementary School will be splitting the grant.More >>
A former Myrtle Beach Pelicans player is happy to be alive after surviving what’s being called the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Tyler Alamo was attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival with his friends. He says this was the third year in a row he’s been to the festival.More >>
A former Myrtle Beach Pelicans player is happy to be alive after surviving what’s being called the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Tyler Alamo was attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival with his friends. He says this was the third year in a row he’s been to the festival.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.More >>
Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.More >>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.More >>
The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."More >>
The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.More >>
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.More >>
It started with the flip of a coin. An exhausted Las Vegas couple who decided to put their evening plans on the fortune of Lady Luck ended up right in the middle of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history that ended with at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.More >>
It started with the flip of a coin. An exhausted Las Vegas couple who decided to put their evening plans on the fortune of Lady Luck ended up right in the middle of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history that ended with at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.More >>
Two Louisiana State Police troopers who took an expensive excursion to a conference in San Diego on taxpayers' dime have been demoted in rank following an internal affairs investigation.More >>
Two Louisiana State Police troopers who took an expensive excursion to a conference in San Diego on taxpayers' dime have been demoted in rank following an internal affairs investigation.More >>