Sunday on WMBF News - Hurricane Matthew, One Year Later

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
SUNDAY AFTER THE GAME - Exactly one year after Hurricane Matthew slammed the Grand Strand and South Carolina coast, we're revisiting this devastating storm and the effect it had on our area.

On Saturday, October 8, 2016, Hurricane Matthew tore through our coast, leaving a trail of destruction. The water receded, we rebuilt, and now, we remember.

Tune in to WMBF News on Sunday, October 8, 2017 after the NFL game for our one-year retrospective on Hurricane Matthew.

Below, explore an interactive timeline detailing Hurricane Matthew's formation in the Caribbean, and the path it took before slamming the South Carolina coast. Tap here to view the timeline in full-screen.

