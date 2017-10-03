$9 million grant brings Magnet Program to Florence County School District 3

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) - Millions of dollars are being given to a Florence County school district to bring in new educational tools.

Florence County School District Three is not only getting new resources, but a $9 million grant is allowing the district to renovate two schools, which will house the districts first Magnet Programs.

J Paul Trucluck Intermediate School and Olanta Elementary School will be splitting the grant.

Soon the schools will get some big upgrades including new security, flooring and technology.

“It also renovates our current science lab which was the original science lab when it was Olanta High School. It hasn’t been renovated - except like your typical painting. We will be able to renovate it to be its own exploratory lab,” Olanta Elementary Principal Catina Barrineau said.

The upcoming Magnet Programs allows students to become more engaged in the classroom by incorporating a hands on, stimulating educational lessons in the classroom.

“Our grant was to create an arts and science magnet school. What that looks like in the 21st century learner is that the students are doing the work,” J. Paul Truluck Intermediate School's Jeanette Altman said.

Magnet education prepares kids for college by giving them a better problem-solving education.

Not only will both J Paul Truluck and Olanta Elementary undergo renovations, both schools will hire new staff which will be needed as the district bring online that new program.

All the current teachers at those schools will soon undergo more training to better instruct the Magnet Program.

Staff said they are just awaiting the new opportunities that will soon come from this new style of teaching.

"Our kids are so talented and have so many great capabilities. For our district, this just helps us give them that opportunity to be ready for the 21st century," Project Director Renee Kirby said.

In Addition, students at those schools will all go one-to-one which means every child will have a Chromebook to help increase learning.

“We just want to create a culture of learning and teaching. We want to be a premier school of choice that parents want to send their children to,” Florence County School District Four Superintendent Laura Hicks said.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.