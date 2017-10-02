Former Myrtle Beach Pelicans player survives Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS, NV (WMBF) – A former Myrtle Beach Pelicans player is happy to be alive after surviving what’s being called the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Tyler Alamo was attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival with his friends. He says this was the third year in a row he’s been to the festival.

"It’s just something I love to do after my long season is over,” Alamo said. “I just like to come out here.”

He says the night started off just like the previous nights at the festival.

"I just did the same thing I did the last two nights,” he said. “Showed up, I saw one of my favorite country artists at five. I was there. I was really excited to see Jason Aldean perform. And that’s when it all happened.”

Alamo says he could see where the gunfire was coming from.

"I didn’t really think,” he said. “I was just running. I was trying to save who I could. I was trying to help. I was trying to get to my safety. But it was real once I started to see that out that window. That’s when I knew that hey this is serious.”

Alamo says his main takeaway from Sunday evening is that he’s grateful because he made it out okay.

"Someone took a video of the area I was standing in, and it was just bodies everywhere,” he said. “And I’m so blessed, and I’m so thankful that - that could’ve been me because that’s exactly where I was standing. There’s people laying on the ground and screaming for help, and I was literally right in that same area.”

He says he made his way back home to California Monday night, and he’d be sure to cherish his time with his family after such a terrifying event.

"I’m just trying to be positive and try not to think about it,” he said. “But like I said, that was traumatic.”

