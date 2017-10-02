Memorial rock garden for bank robbery victims approved by Conway City Council

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway City Council approved the creation of a rock garden that will be in honor of the two employees who lost their lives during an August bank robbery in Conway.

Previously, members of the local group “Conway Rocks” painted a number of stones in various shapes, sizes and colors and placed them in a memorial for Katie Skeen and Donna Major, the two women who lost their lives during the robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Aug. 21.

That memorial was placed at the bank’s location on 16th Avenue.

This new, permanent rock garden would be established at Collins Park. During Monday’s council meeting, the future installation of a bench and a flag was also discussed.

The suspect in the killings, 32-year-old Brandon Council, has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder, as well as one count each of entering a bank with the intent to steal, grand larceny, armed robbery, possession of weapon during a violent crime and being a felon in possession of a pistol.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.