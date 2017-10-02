Explaining the fears of reality to children

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Video from the attack in Las Vegas is everywhere and parents now face the difficult task of explaining to their children how something like this happens.

Myrtle Beach counselor Lenore Bolig said the best thing parents can do is have a conversation.

“Every parent needs to talk to their child and make it age-appropriate, because if your child is old enough to leave the home, they really need to have some type of preparedness,” said Bolig.

Chris Richardson and her husband have an 8-year-old son who has grown up watching the morning news with his parents.

“If there's going to be a conversation about a world event or something tragic that happens, I would much rather it come from my husband and I, and us be able to talk to him about the event,” said Richardson.

Sadly, events like this mass shooting have become a more common part of the everyday world, and explaining that to a child can be difficult.

It is important not to instill fear, but teach children to be aware.

“It's very sad. My heart is breaking for what's going on, not only in Las Vegas but the world, so I live being prepared but not in fear,” Bolig said.

Every child does react differently to these conversations.

