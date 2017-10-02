Victim in fatal Pamplico shooting identified; search for murder suspect continues

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

PAMPLICO, SC (WMBF) – The victim in a fatal shooting Sunday in Florence County has been identified.

Ellie Becoat III, 23 of Pamplico, was killed in the incident. Becoat was taken to an area hospital where he died Sunday night.

According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on Main Street in Pamplico.

An autopsy is being performed Tuesday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to the Florence County Coroner's Office.

Investigators have obtained arrest warrants for Zafir Abdul Bethea, 22, of Pamplico, and have charged him with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Bethea was out on bond after being charged with murder in May 2015. He is the suspect in the shooting death of Terrell Quantrev Smith on West Dixie Street in Florence. He posted a $45,000 bond on March 29, 2016 and was released, according to court records.

Bethea is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should contact FCSO investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 372, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.

