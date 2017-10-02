Suspect sought in fatal weekend shooting in Pamplico

In just two months, the brand new 120,000-square-foot Florence County Judicial Center will be open.More >>
Two outside lanes are closed on the westbound side of S.C. 544 following a collision Monday afternoon.More >>
Law enforcement are searching for the man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday in Florence County.More >>
South Carolina country musician Lee Brice says that he's okay after the mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 50 people and injured over 200 others.More >>
An Atlanta man wanted in connection with a violent home invasion earlier this year was arrested Monday in Myrtle Beach by FBI agents.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.More >>
The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
The promotion was advertised on Facebook and went viral almost immediately. But not in the way owner Brayom Anderson had hoped.More >>
A man from Marion, South Carolina who was staying at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday, just two floors below the room where a gunman reportedly opened fire on tens of thousands of concert-goers Sunday night, spoke in a phone interview about the horrific attack that left at least 58 people dead and hundreds more injured.More >>
More than 500 people were injured and more than 50 were killed in Las Vegas when a man opened fire on the crowd at an open-air country music concert.More >>
The officials autopsy results have been released for Michael Nickelotte Jr., a 21-year-old LSU student who went missing on September 18. His body was discovered in a wooded area on Friday, September 29.More >>
