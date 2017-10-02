Suspect sought in fatal weekend shooting in Pamplico

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

PAMPLICO, SC (WMBF) – Law enforcement are searching for the man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday in Florence County.

According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on Main Street in Pamplico. One person died as a result.

Investigators have obtained arrest warrants for Zafir Abdul Bethea, 22, of Pamplico, and have charged him with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Bethea is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should contact FCSO investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 372, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.