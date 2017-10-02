Atlanta man wanted for violent home invasion arrested in Myrtle Beach by FBI agents

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An Atlanta man wanted in connection with a violent home invasion earlier this year was arrested Monday in Myrtle Beach by FBI agents.

According to a press release, Julius Rawls, 31, will be detained in South Carolina while he awaits extradition back to Atlanta.

On Jan. 29, Rawls and another man, Demonte Savalas Mitchell, allegedly forced their way into a home in the southwest portion of Atlanta while armed with a handgun. Their intention was to steal property from the residence, the release stated.

During the burglary, Mitchell allegedly confronted a juvenile resident inside the home and violently assaulted them, including sexual assault.

Mitchell was taken into custody on March 21 by the FBI’s Atlanta Metro Major Offender Unit on multiple charges related to that home invasion, according to the press release.

