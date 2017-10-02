FIRST ALERT: Gradual warming trend, unsettled weekend possible

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Pleasant fall weather will gradually give way to warmer and slightly more humid weather through the end of the week.

Tonight will feature another round of mostly clear skies and pleasant fall temperatures. Readings will drop into the middle and upper 50s inland and the upper 50s to lower 60s across the Grand Strand.

Mostly sunny and pleasant weather is on tap again for Tuesday with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s to near 80.

A gradual warming trend and increase in humidity is on tap for the middle and end of the work week. Temperatures will slowly warm into the lower and middle 80s by Thursday and Friday. In addition to the warmth, it will start to turn a bit more humid as well.

Unsettled weather is likely to develop near or just off the Carolina coast by the end of the week and into the weekend. This unsettled weather will bring increasing cloud cover and the risk of some rain at times starting on Saturday, and increasing by Sunday.