Celebration of life and 'last cast' being held Monday night for Murrells Inlet woman found dead

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – A celebration of life and a “last cast” is being held for Jessica Hill the owner of Perry’s Bait and Tackle who was found dead in a boat in Murrells Inlet Friday.

Those who wish to pay their respects are encouraged to grab a flower, their fishing pole and their boat to bid farewell to Hill. Erica Williams, the organizer of the event, said they will gather at Murrells Inlet Fishing Charter at 5:30 p.m. for a prayer, then boaters will depart at 6 p.m. Those already in a boat can meet up in the open water in front of Goat Island. They will then place a flower over the boat and into the water, and then take Jessica’s last cast.

“She was someone who was taken far too soon but her knowledge and smile will live on,” Williams stated on the Facebook event page. “This celebration of life is for love we all share.”

Those who do not have a boat but would like to pay their respects can walk down Veterans Pier, along the side of the Tuna Shak, and wait there, Williams said. Those who would like to be aboard a boat should walk over to MIFC where boats will be on-loading people. Williams asks that those attending the event park across the street from MIFC.

“She was very kind and always helpful. She loved her job and you can tell by the way she was. She just loved everybody that came in," said bait shop customer Dale Stoker. “Everyone in the Inlet's extremely sorry and condolences from us and everybody that came in.”

The Facebook page for Perry's Bait and Tackle now has a call for prayers out for Jessica, and asks that people keep her three children in their thoughts and prayers as well.

The post states, "we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your business and the love expressed over the years."

