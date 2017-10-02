South Carolina man staying at Mandalay Bay describes horrific attack

Image posted by Wade Haselden to Facebook showing where he was in relation to the gunman. (Source: Wade Haselden)

MARION, SC (WMBF) - A man from Marion, South Carolina who was staying at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday, just two floors below the room where a gunman reportedly opened fire on tens of thousands of concert-goers Sunday night, spoke in a phone interview about the horrific attack that left at least 58 people dead and hundreds more injured.

“He’s close to me. I don’t know if he’s below beside or above but I can hear him reload, I can hear him pull the bolt back, I can hear him firing as if he’s right next to me," Wade Haselden said in a phone interview. “He was mowing people down everywhere there were people on the ground. The crowds were parting, running every direction. My windows were shaking and reverbing.”

Haselden continued: “I opened the curtain so I could have a better view point and I’m noticing that the cops have no clue where the shots are coming from.”

Haselden posted an image to Facebook of the Mandalay Bay hotel, showing where his room was in relation to the room allegedly occupied by 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock as he opened fire on a crowd of thousands at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

Haselden, who is originally from Marion, moved to Maine about a year ago, he said.

