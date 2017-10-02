Florence Police seek to question two subjects connected to possi - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence Police seek to question two subjects connected to possible fraud

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Surveillance image of the two subjects wanted for questioning. (Source: Florence Police) Surveillance image of the two subjects wanted for questioning. (Source: Florence Police)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is seeking to question two subjects in connection with a possible fraud incident.

The FPD released a surveillance image of the two subjects, stating they are wanted for questioning in regard to a possible fraud incident that occurred on Sept. 11, 2017 at Royal Jewelers on David H. McLeod Blvd.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FD at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC/1-888-274-6372)

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly