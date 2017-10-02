Florence Police seek to question two subjects connected to possible fraud

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Surveillance image of the two subjects wanted for questioning. (Source: Florence Police)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is seeking to question two subjects in connection with a possible fraud incident.

The FPD released a surveillance image of the two subjects, stating they are wanted for questioning in regard to a possible fraud incident that occurred on Sept. 11, 2017 at Royal Jewelers on David H. McLeod Blvd.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FD at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC/1-888-274-6372)

