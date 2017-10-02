CCMF organizer offers prayers for Vegas victims, commitment to security

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The organizer of the Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach offered prayers to the victims and families in the tragic mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night that left least 58 people dead and hundreds more injured, and pledged continued commitment to security at future CCMF events in Myrtle Beach.

Bob Durkin provided the following statement:

Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims, families of the victims and everyone affected by the senseless tragedy that occurred in Las Vegas. We'd like to recognize Las Vegas law enforcement and first responders for their selfless efforts to protect and serve. CCMF will continue to work closely with the Myrtle Beach Police department to prepare for 2018, and we pledge our continued commitment to exhaust all resources to ensure CCMF provides a safe, secure environment for all. #prayersforvegas

The 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest is scheduled to take place at the Myrtle Beach Pavilion site from June 7 to 10, 2018, and will feature headliners Luke Bryan and Toby Keith, among other yet-to-be-announced country music stars. Over 30,000 people were in attendance at the four-day 2017 CCMF in June of this year, according to Durkin.

The Route 91 Harvest Festival, which took place from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 in Las Vegas, featured many artists who have previously performed at past CCMF events, including Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Sam Hunt, Lee Brice, Kane Brown, Big & Rich, and Dee Jay Silver. Aldean was performing at the Las Vegas festival's final night Sunday when a gunman opened fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel on the tens of thousands of concert-goers. At least 58 people were killed and 515 were injured, making it the most deadly mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

