Darlington County shooting injures one

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A shooting in the Hartsville area of Darlington County Monday morning has injured one individual, according to a press release by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were dispatched to Blanding Drive at approximately 10 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Southside Early Childhood Center was placed on lockdown as a precaution; the lockdown was lifted one hour later.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at 843-398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text tip.

