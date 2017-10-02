Precautionary boil advisory issued in Latta after water line break

LATTA, SC (WMBF) – A boil water advisory has been issued to Latta residents at a precautionary measure after a water line break in the town Monday, according to the town manager.

There was a break on a six-inch line off East Academy Street in Latta, according to town manager Jarrett Taylor. There have not been any signs of contamination, but Latta residents have been advised to boil their water as a precautionary measure until the Department of Environmental Control and the town can verify there was no contamination.

Taylor said they should know for certain that the water line is clear by Tuesday morning, and they will notify residents of any updates.

He said that crews were wrapping up repairs to the water line at about 12:20 p.m. Monday.

