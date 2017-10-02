Darlington Police seeking information on subject involved in drive-by shooting

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual who shot at a vehicle on Bowen Street Sunday evening at approximately 11 p.m., according to a press release by the Darlington Police Department.

The suspect’s vehicle has been described as a dark colored SUV.

The occupants of the vehicle were not injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Darlington Police Department at 843-398-4026.

