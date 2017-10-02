Three men arrested for vandalizing automobiles in Marion

MARION, SC (WMBF) – The Marion Police Department has arrested three individuals for vandalizing automobiles in city limits, according to a press release by the Marion Police Department.

Jeremy Ken Russ Jr., 17 of Marion, is charged with six counts of malicious injury to personal property, six counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, and one count of petit larceny.

Alton Laurence Rogers, 17 of Mullins, and Mickey Allen Grice III, 20 of Marion, have both been charged with seven counts of malicious injury to personal property, six counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, and two counts of petit larceny and burglary – second degree.

The suspect’s allegedly drove around Marion on the evening of September 28th into the early morning hours of September 29th smashing windows of vehicles. Personal property was also taken from some of the vehicles, the press release states.

Law enforcement also discovered during the investigation that Rogers and Grice burglarized a building owned by the City of Marion Recreation Department.

Bond has been set at $74,000 for Jeremy Russ, while Roger’s and Grice’s bond was set at $84,000. All merchandise stolen by the trio has been recovered.

