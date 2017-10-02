WATCH LIVE: Las Vegas authorities hold news conference on mass shooting

A boil water advisory has been issued to Latta residents at a precautionary measure after a water line break in the town Monday, according to the town manager.More >>
The woman who was found dead on a boat shortly after a fire at the Murrells Inlet bait shop she owned died from strangulation and head trauma, according to the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office. The autopsy for Jessica Lynn Hill, 37, was performed on Saturday, September 30, states a news release from the coroner’s office.More >>
South Carolina leaders are issuing responses to the deadly Las Vegas shooting that claimed the lives of 50 people and injured over 400 others.More >>
Southside Early Childhood Center in Hartsville is in lockdown as a precaution after a shooting nearby on Blanding Drive in the Hartsville area, authorities confirm.More >>
One lane of northbound Highway 17 Bypass is closed after a rollover accident at the Farrow Parkway overpass near Socastee Boulevard.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 58 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
A number of people are expressing their grief and outrage via social media after a deadly mass shooting during a Las Vegas music festival.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.More >>
Students say they have not experienced this type of racism on campus, but do think the comment is indicative of where the country is right now.More >>
Rapper Lil Wayne showed up to Colonial Life Arena to headline the 2nd annual Fall Ball, but didn't perform, officials at Colonial Life Arena said.More >>
Police said there were no signs of forced entry and have not released the relationship between Dobbins and the shooter.More >>
