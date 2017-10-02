US-17 Bypass reopened at Farrow Parkway after rollover accident

A celebration of life and a “last cast” is being held for Jessica Hill the owner of Perry’s Bait and Tackle who was found dead in a boat in Murrells Inlet Friday. Those who wish to pay their respects are encouraged to grab a flower, their fishing pole and their boat to bid farewell to Hill.More >>
A celebration of life and a “last cast” is being held for Jessica Hill the owner of Perry’s Bait and Tackle who was found dead in a boat in Murrells Inlet Friday. Those who wish to pay their respects are encouraged to grab a flower, their fishing pole and their boat to bid farewell to Hill.More >>
A man from Marion, South Carolina who was staying at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday, just two floors below the room where a gunman reportedly opened fire on tens of thousands of concert-goers Sunday night, spoke in a phone interview about the horrific attack that left at least 58 people dead and hundreds more injured.More >>
A man from Marion, South Carolina who was staying at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday, just two floors below the room where a gunman reportedly opened fire on tens of thousands of concert-goers Sunday night, spoke in a phone interview about the horrific attack that left at least 58 people dead and hundreds more injured.More >>
South Carolina country musician Lee Brice says that he's okay after the mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 50 people and injured over 200 others.More >>
South Carolina country musician Lee Brice says that he's okay after the mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 50 people and injured over 200 others.More >>
A man shot and killed in a standoff with Robeson County deputies Sunday afternoon has been identified, according to a press release by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. A deputy who was shot during the standoff was wearing a safety vest and has been released from the hospital.More >>
A man shot and killed in a standoff with Robeson County deputies Sunday afternoon has been identified, according to a press release by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. A deputy who was shot during the standoff was wearing a safety vest and has been released from the hospital.More >>
One lane of northbound Highway 17 Bypass is closed after a rollover accident at the Farrow Parkway overpass near Socastee Boulevard.More >>
One lane of northbound Highway 17 Bypass is closed after a rollover accident at the Farrow Parkway overpass near Socastee Boulevard.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 58 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 58 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.More >>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
A number of people are expressing their grief and outrage via social media after a deadly mass shooting during a Las Vegas music festival.More >>
A number of people are expressing their grief and outrage via social media after a deadly mass shooting during a Las Vegas music festival.More >>
A GoFundMe has been set up to help families and victims of the horrific Las Vegas shooting.More >>
A GoFundMe has been set up to help families and victims of the horrific Las Vegas shooting.More >>
The promotion was advertised on Facebook and went viral almost immediately. But not in the way owner Brayom Anderson had hoped.More >>
The promotion was advertised on Facebook and went viral almost immediately. But not in the way owner Brayom Anderson had hoped.More >>
Family members are reporting a Texas Tech graduate and current Lubbock resident was shot twice in the Las Vegas mass shooting that happened late Sunday night. According to a social media post from family members, she was in surgery around 3 a.m.More >>
Family members are reporting a Texas Tech graduate and current Lubbock resident was shot twice in the Las Vegas mass shooting that happened late Sunday night. According to a social media post from family members, she was in surgery around 3 a.m.More >>
LSU fans might've expected to lose to a certain team from Alabama this year, but not the Troy Trojans.More >>
LSU fans might've expected to lose to a certain team from Alabama this year, but not the Troy Trojans.More >>
The officials autopsy results have been released for Michael Nickelotte Jr., a 21-year-old LSU student who went missing on September 18. His body was discovered in a wooded area on Friday, September 29.More >>
The officials autopsy results have been released for Michael Nickelotte Jr., a 21-year-old LSU student who went missing on September 18. His body was discovered in a wooded area on Friday, September 29.More >>