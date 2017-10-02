US-17 Bypass reopened at Farrow Parkway after rollover accident

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One lane of northbound Highway 17 Bypass was after a rollover accident at the Farrow Parkway overpass near Socastee Boulevard. The road has since reopened.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation confirms that the right lane of northbound traffic on US-17 Bypass was closed due to a traffic collision. A reporter on scene confirmed that all northbound lanes were blocked as Myrtle Beach Fire crews cut someone out of an SUV that rolled over.

The SCDOT later provided an update that the road was reopened.

Another employee stated that traffic in the area is backed up significantly due to the accident.

