US-17 Bypass closed at Farrow Parkway due to rollover accident

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One lane of northbound Highway 17 Bypass is closed after a rollover accident at the Farrow Parkway overpass near Socastee Boulevard.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation confirms that the right lane of northbound traffic on US-17 Bypass is closed due to a traffic collision. A reporter on scene confirms that all northbound lanes are currently blocked as Myrtle Beach Fire crews cut someone out of an SUV that rolled over.

Another employee stated that traffic in the area is backed up significantly due to the accident.

