Hartsville early childhood school lockdown lifted after nearby shooting

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The lockdown at Southside Early Childhood Center in Hartsville has been lifted. The education center was placed on lockdown Monday morning as a precaution after a shooting nearby on Blanding Drive in the Hartsville area, authorities confirm.

One individual received a gunshot wound, but extent of that person’s injuries is not known at this time.

