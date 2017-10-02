WATCH LIVE: President Trump speaks on mass shooting in Las Vegas - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

WATCH LIVE: President Trump speaks on mass shooting in Las Vegas

President Donald Trump (Source: Donald Trump's Facebook page) President Donald Trump (Source: Donald Trump's Facebook page)

(WMBF/NBC NEWS) - President Trump is expected to address the mass shooting in Las Vegas at about 10:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Mobile users, tap here to watch the president's address live.

Read and watch the latest reports on this shooting here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly