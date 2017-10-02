New app will aid in countywide cleanup at the end of October

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A new app launched in Horry County last week will aid in keeping Horry County litter-free.

The South Carolina Aquarium launched the app called South Carolina Aquarium Citizen Science. It’s an app that allows you to record the amount and type of litter from wherever you are.

All you have to do is download the app to your phone, create an account and it will automatically pick up your geographical location. From there, you can enter the type of debris or litter you find and how much of it into the database and it will keep a record of that data for the area you’re in.

“It’s very labor intensive. It requires you to separate and sort the litter after you’ve collected it, but the data is very rich because it gives us feedback in which areas are of more concern and need more attention,” said Bo Ives, Chair of Keep Horry County Beautiful.

Residents are urged to use this app during the countywide cleanup taking place throughout our area on October 21.

A full list of meeting locations for the countywide clean up can be found here.

According to Ives, the litter and debris throughout the county has been steady throughout the past few years, however, the county had to skip cleanup last year because of Hurricane Matthew.

Ives said Horry County simply doesn’t have the funds to come out and do the cleanup behind everyone.

“People are changing their behavior. We’re a steady 2.5 on a scale of one to five, which is littered and we want to change that,” said Ives.

If you want to participate in the county wide cleanup you must register by Oct. 6.

To register for the countywide clean up, click here.