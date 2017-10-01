Police release photos of persons of interest after one person, dog shot in Myrtle Beach home invasion

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police are seeking to identify these two people following a weekend home invasion. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to reports of a home invasion Sunday evening, according to a press release by MBPD. The incident occurred at 2611 Sarasota Street in Myrtle Beach.

Two suspects allegedly entered the home and shot the victim and a dog before fleeing the scene. The assailants were last seen wearing all black with hoods.

The victim was taken to the hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the incident.

Myrtle Beach police have released photos of two persons of interest wanted in connection with this case. Anyone who recognizes them is urged to call the MBPD at (843) 918-1382.

