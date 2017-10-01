One person, dog shot in Myrtle Beach home invasion

Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to reports of a home invasion Sunday evening, according to a press release by MBPD. The incident occurred at 2611 Sarasota Street in Myrtle Beach. Two suspects allegedly entered the home and shot the victim and a dog before fleeing the scene. The assailants were last seen wearing all black with hoods.More >>
Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to reports of a home invasion Sunday evening, according to a press release by MBPD. The incident occurred at 2611 Sarasota Street in Myrtle Beach. Two suspects allegedly entered the home and shot the victim and a dog before fleeing the scene. The assailants were last seen wearing all black with hoods.More >>
Myrtle Beach Police Department’s “National Coffee with a Cop Day” event has been scheduled for October 4th from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., according to a MBPD Facebook post. The event will take place at two locations: Dunkin Donuts located at 3001 North Kings Highway and the Donut Man at 200 South Kings Highway.More >>
Myrtle Beach Police Department’s “National Coffee with a Cop Day” event has been scheduled for October 4th from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., according to a MBPD Facebook post. The event will take place at two locations: Dunkin Donuts located at 3001 North Kings Highway and the Donut Man at 200 South Kings Highway.More >>
One person was injured in a stabbing at the Sea Banks Motor Inn in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon, according to Captain Joey Crosby of the Myrtle Beach Police Department. One individual was arrested in the incident. The vicitim’s condition is unknown at this time. MBPD continue to investigate the incident.More >>
One person was injured in a stabbing at the Sea Banks Motor Inn in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon, according to Captain Joey Crosby of the Myrtle Beach Police Department. One individual was arrested in the incident. The vicitim’s condition is unknown at this time. MBPD continue to investigate the incident.More >>
A Myrtle Beach convenience store employee was allegedly pepper sprayed during a robbery Saturday afternoon, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. Myrtle Beach Police responded to the Speedway Convenience Store at 1845 Mr. Joe White Avenue in regards to a robbery at approximately 4:30 p.m.More >>
A Myrtle Beach convenience store employee was allegedly pepper sprayed during a robbery Saturday afternoon, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. Myrtle Beach Police responded to the Speedway Convenience Store at 1845 Mr. Joe White Avenue in regards to a robbery at approximately 4:30 p.m.More >>
The Grand Strand Humane Society is hosting a Walk for the Animals event on October 22nd, according to a Facebook post by the humane society. October 6st is the last day for sponsors to sign up for the event. Vendors have the opportunity to showcase their products and services to attendees. Vendor spaces are $50, while the rate for non-profits is $25.More >>
The Grand Strand Humane Society is hosting a Walk for the Animals event on October 22nd, according to a Facebook post by the humane society. October 6st is the last day for sponsors to sign up for the event. Vendors have the opportunity to showcase their products and services to attendees. Vendor spaces are $50, while the rate for non-profits is $25.More >>
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.More >>
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.More >>
The chance encounter all started in a Burger King drive-thru, where a woman waiting in line noticed a man nearby. He was crying.More >>
The chance encounter all started in a Burger King drive-thru, where a woman waiting in line noticed a man nearby. He was crying.More >>
Heather Piper was beat up outside a theater by a teen she says was among a group that was crawling over seats and being loud during a movie.More >>
Heather Piper was beat up outside a theater by a teen she says was among a group that was crawling over seats and being loud during a movie.More >>
Rapper Lil Wayne showed up to Colonial Life Arena to headline the 2nd annual Fall Ball, but didn't perform, officials at Colonial Life Arena said.More >>
Rapper Lil Wayne showed up to Colonial Life Arena to headline the 2nd annual Fall Ball, but didn't perform, officials at Colonial Life Arena said.More >>
LSU fans might've expected to lose to a certain team from Alabama this year, but not the Troy Trojans.More >>
LSU fans might've expected to lose to a certain team from Alabama this year, but not the Troy Trojans.More >>