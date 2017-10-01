One person, dog shot in Myrtle Beach home invasion

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to reports of a home invasion Sunday evening, according to a press release by MBPD. The incident occurred at 2611 Sarasota Street in Myrtle Beach.

Two suspects allegedly entered the home and shot the victim and a dog before fleeing the scene. The assailants were last seen wearing all black with hoods.

The victim was taken to the hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the incident.

