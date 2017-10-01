Myrtle Beach Police Department to host 'National Coffee with a Cop Day'

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police Department’s “National Coffee with a Cop Day” event has been scheduled for October 4th from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., according to a MBPD Facebook post.

The event will take place at two locations: Dunkin Donuts located at 3001 North Kings Highway and the Donut Man at 200 South Kings Highway.

“National Coffee with a Cop Day” gives attendees the opportunity to ask questions, voice concerns and meet members of the police department.

