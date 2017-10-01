One injured in stabbing at Ocean BLVD motel in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One person was injured in a stabbing at the Sea Banks Motor Inn in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon, according to Captain Joey Crosby of the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

One individual was arrested in the incident. The vicitim’s condition is unknown at this time.

MBPD continue to investigate the incident.

